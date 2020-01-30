When 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $30, $55 for VIP • More info heliumcomedy.com
There’s an elephant in the room at comedian-actor T.J. Miller’s stand-up shows, and apparently he has been addressing it. In 2017, he faced sexual assault allegations, and he has been known to not shy away from the topic during his set. You may know Miller from “Silicon Valley” and “Deadpool.” By Kevin C. Johnson