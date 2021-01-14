 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
T.K. Kirkland
0 comments

T.K. Kirkland

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

When 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 16; 7 p.m. Jan. 17 • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $80-$200 for tables of two, three and four • More info heliumcomedy.com

T.K. Kirkland, known as the “Gangsta of Comedy,” has shared the stage with Eminem, Jay-Z, Keyshia Cole and Lil’ Wayne. He is also known for the “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” podcast, as well as for appearances on “The Breakfast Club” and Vladtv. By Kevin C. Johnson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports