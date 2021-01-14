When 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 16; 7 p.m. Jan. 17 • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $80-$200 for tables of two, three and four • More info heliumcomedy.com
T.K. Kirkland, known as the “Gangsta of Comedy,” has shared the stage with Eminem, Jay-Z, Keyshia Cole and Lil’ Wayne. He is also known for the “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” podcast, as well as for appearances on “The Breakfast Club” and Vladtv. By Kevin C. Johnson