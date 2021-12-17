 Skip to main content
Tacos la Jefa
Tacos la Jefa

Tacos La Jefa birria

Beef birria tacos from Tacos La Jefa, a pop-up based inside Urban Eats in Dutchtown 

The birria taco boom of the past few years has reached its local peak at Tacos La Jefa, where the consommé is complexly spiced liquid silk and the quesabirria’s cheese seems to stretch into another dimension. Founder Heriberta Amescua won a following for her cooking at area Hispanic festivals and pop-ups in her own backyard before she took up a residency in Dutchtown’s Urban Eats incubator. Amescua died in April, but her family has continued her dream of operating a restaurant. Be sure to check the Tacos La Jefa Facebook page for the restaurant’s hours, which are typically Saturday.

Where Urban Eats, 3301 Meramec Street • More info facebook.com/tacoslajefa

