Take Your Child to the Library Day
0 comments

Take Your Child to the Library Day

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
Mid-County branch of St. Louis County library reopens

Maya Styliamou, 3, reacts with a roar during audience response time during the reading of a book about dinosaurs and the library during story hour with Youth Librarian Mackenzie Smiddy, not shown, at the grand reopening of the St. Louis County Library's Mid-County branch, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

When Saturday • Where St. Louis County Library system and others • How much Free • More info slcl.org

This event varies according to your favorite library. But at the St. Louis County Library, events range from making a gratitude box at noon at the Prairie Commons branch to showing off favorite titles in a photo booth at Grand Glaize. The goal of Take Your Child to the Library Day is pretty clear. So look up your favorite branch’s calendar for special activities, or just go and find a few books. By Jane Henderson

 

0 comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports