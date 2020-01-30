When Saturday • Where St. Louis County Library system and others • How much Free • More info slcl.org
This event varies according to your favorite library. But at the St. Louis County Library, events range from making a gratitude box at noon at the Prairie Commons branch to showing off favorite titles in a photo booth at Grand Glaize. The goal of Take Your Child to the Library Day is pretty clear. So look up your favorite branch’s calendar for special activities, or just go and find a few books. By Jane Henderson