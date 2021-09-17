 Skip to main content
Talib Kweli, Reggie Son, NandoSTL
Hip Hop 4 Justice at Fubar

Talib Kweli performs Oct. 12, 2014, at Hip Hop 4 Justice at Fubar.

When 7 p.m. Sept. 18 • Where The Lot on the Landing, 1000 North Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard • How much $22.50, VIP available • More info ticketweb.com

The Lot on the Landing, a reboot of last year’s the Lot popup, returns in a new location on Laclede’s Landing. The opening week of shows was to include Lettuce (Sept. 17), but that was canceled after a band member tested positive for COVID-19. The series kicks off Sept. 18 with Talib Kweli, Reggie Son and NandoSTL. Other shows next week include Cherub (Sept. 21) and Voodoo Ladies Night (Sept. 23). By Kevin C. Johnson

