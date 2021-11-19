Talsounds/Todd F. Dillon

New Music Circle continues its 63rd season with another online-only concert, available for viewing on YouTube. This one features Natalie Chami, who performs under the name TALsounds, on vocals, synthesizers and electronics, and Todd F. Dillon on synthesizers, keyboards and electronics. TALsounds’ most recent album is the lush, meditative 2020 effort “Acquiesce.” Meanwhile, Dillon, a member of the St. Louis-based outfit Huht, is taking his keyboard and synthesizer excursions on a solo spin. By Daniel Durchholz