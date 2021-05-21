Tamika D. Mallory: ‘State of Emergency’

When 6 p.m. May 26 • Where Registration required for access • How much $34, includes book • More info left-bank.com

Activist and social justice leader Tamika D. Mallory will talk about her experiences in support of Black lives and how people can make a difference in the future. She will be in conversation with several people, including St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner, writer Damon Lindelof, performer DJ “Shangela” Pierce and Elder Kirsten John Foy. This virtual Left Bank Books event requires registration. By Jane Henderson