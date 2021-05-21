 Skip to main content
Tamika D. Mallory: ‘State of Emergency’
Tamika D. Mallory: 'State of Emergency'

March on Washington

Tamika D. Mallory, national executive director of the National Action Network, speaks Aug. 24, 2013, at a rally at the Lincoln Memorial commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington.

 Carolyn Kaster, Associated Press

When 6 p.m. May 26 • Where Registration required for access • How much $34, includes book • More info left-bank.com

Activist and social justice leader Tamika D. Mallory will talk about her experiences in support of Black lives and how people can make a difference in the future. She will be in conversation with several people, including St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner, writer Damon Lindelof, performer DJ “Shangela” Pierce and Elder Kirsten John Foy. This virtual Left Bank Books event requires registration. By Jane Henderson

