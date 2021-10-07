 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning

NHL Eastern Conference race still runs through `Champa Bay'

In this March 11, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos skates against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

2021 record: 36-17-3 (3rd, Central)

Players to watch: Nikita Kucherov missed the last regular season after hip surgery, but he dominated in the playoffs and could bid for 100 points this season. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, center Brayden Point, forward Steven Stamkos and defensemen Victor Hedman and Mikhail Sergachev also headline the NHL’s best core group of talent. The return of defenseman Zach Bogosian and the addition of Corey Perry add more veteran leadership and grit.

Outlook: Despite losing their entire third line — which was a big key to the Stanley Cup run  — the two-time defending champions are positioned for a three-peat for Our Town’s Pat Maroon.

