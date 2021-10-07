Tampa Bay Lightning

Players to watch: Nikita Kucherov missed the last regular season after hip surgery, but he dominated in the playoffs and could bid for 100 points this season. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, center Brayden Point, forward Steven Stamkos and defensemen Victor Hedman and Mikhail Sergachev also headline the NHL’s best core group of talent. The return of defenseman Zach Bogosian and the addition of Corey Perry add more veteran leadership and grit.