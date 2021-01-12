Tarasenko and the draft?

Q: Hypothetical question. If Vladimir Tarasenko does not return this season, and the Blues make a deep run without him, would the Blues potentially leave him up for grabs in the expansion draft?
A: Surely he will be back before then, right?
OK, I'll play along.
If Tarasenko doesn't play all season and they get to the Finals, you have to think about leaving him unprotected, considering the future need to protect players who emerged in Tarasenko's absence.
Still, I do not like the idea of giving up a 30-goal guy to the expansion draft.
I'd want to see what Tarasenko can do on that repaired shoulder before I commit to being OK seeing him another team's sweater.
Maybe he can still be a 30-goal type guy.
And please share this answer with everyone who thinks I'm a big meanie for pointing out it was in poor taste for Vlad to say what he said after O'Reilly was named captain.