Tarasenko space

Q: As I understand it, the Blues will be cap compliant come opening day, once they put Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexander Steen on long-term injured reserve, including Mike Hoffman's reported deal. Will any in-season moves be necessary to get under the cap when Tarasenko returns?
A: It's very possible that the Blues will have to "borrow" into Tarasenko's LTIR to fit Vince Dunn and Hoffman under the cap. Under that scenario, they would have to figure out something once he returns. Maybe they have to move some payroll then. Or maybe someone else will be injured and on LTIR by that time.