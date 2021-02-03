Q: How will the Blues clear salary-cap space when Vladimir Tarasenko comes off the injured list?
A: According to Doug Armstrong today, the Blues won't have to worry about that for a while. Armstrong said Tarasenko is skating and making progress, but said the shoulder's not 100 percent and that Tarasenko still is several weeks away. I hate to keep harping on Gunnarsson, but he would make the most sense. But who knows? By then, there may be another member of the Blues on injured reserve and out for the season.