Q: What came to mind when you saw Vladimir Tarasenko's comments about not being named team captain?
A: The big one: Tarasenko kept citing his eight years with the team as the reason he felt he should be named captain. Perhaps he should instead try to answer why an eight-year body of work did not earn him the title he wanted. Seems like a better way to look at it.
The small one: One of the biggest roles in being the captain is being the most forward-facing member of the team. You have to talk, all the time. After losses. Bad losses. Tarasenko has never seemed to have much interest in talking all the time. Sometimes he has had little interest in talking when he clearly needs to talk, like back in 2016 when reports were swirling of his discontent with the team, and he bailed on putting it to bed — until the team rescheduled a later availability for him. That's been water under the bridge for a long time, but the point stands.
O'Reilly was the obvious choice to everyone, except for Tarasenko, I guess.