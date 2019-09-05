When 3-6 p.m. Sunday • Where Savoy Banquet Center, 119 South Florissant Road, Florissant • How much $30, free for children 10 and under • More info thetasteinferguson.com
Come to the seventh annual Taste in Ferguson to sample food, taste wine and beer, learn from cooking demonstrations, and enjoy children’s entertainment and activities. New this year is the Gourmet Gauntlet, a competition for North County restaurants. There’s also a cook-off between the Ferguson fire and police departments. Proceeds benefit the Robbie McGartland Memorial Scholarship Fund and the Samantha Lipka Memorial Scholarship Fund. By Valerie Schremp Hahn