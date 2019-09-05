Subscribe for 99¢
Crowds turn out for a Taste in Ferguson

A large crowd mingled on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Taste in Ferguson. Participants paid a fee to get in to the event where they could sample many foods. Money raised from the event goes to two scholarship funds. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

When 3-6 p.m. Sunday • Where Savoy Banquet Center, 119 South Florissant Road, Florissant • How much $30, free for children 10 and under • More info thetasteinferguson.com

Come to the seventh annual Taste in Ferguson to sample food, taste wine and beer, learn from cooking demonstrations, and enjoy children’s entertainment and activities. New this year is the Gourmet Gauntlet, a competition for North County restaurants. There’s also a cook-off between the Ferguson fire and police departments. Proceeds benefit the Robbie McGartland Memorial Scholarship Fund and the Samantha Lipka Memorial Scholarship Fund. By Valerie Schremp Hahn