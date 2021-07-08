When 11 a.m.-2 p.m. July 10 • Where Strauss Park, 3534 Washington Boulevard • How much $35 ($28 for Grand Center Inc. members) • More info grandcenter.org/event/taste/

The inaugural Taste of Grand Center event will feature food samples from several area restaurants: Best Steak House, Field House, Gary’s Fine Dining, Turn and Vito’s. Also, there will be beer samples from Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. and cocktail samples from the ART Bar at Angad Arts Hotel. Farshid Etniko Duo will provide live music. The ticket includes a “passport” for the restaurant samples. By Ian Froeb