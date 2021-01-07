 Skip to main content
Taste of St. Louis
Festivalgoers enjoy food and drinks in 2019 at Taste of St. Louis downtown.

When September • Where Memorial Plaza, Soldiers Memorial • How much Free • More info tastestl.com

The annual Taste of St. Louis festival returned to the city proper in 2019 after five years in Chesterfield. Festival organizers said some 105,000 attended the 2019 edition, but that momentum came to a halt when the pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s event. Chuck Justus, whose Taste It Productions took over the festival and returned it to the city, was hopeful for 2021 when he discussed the 2020 cancellation with the Post-Dispatch in August: “I would assume by then we've got this thing figured out.” IF

