Taste of St. Louis
Taste of St. Louis

When 4-10 p.m. Sept. 24, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 25, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 26 • Where Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue • How much Free, with food available for purchase • More info tastestl.com

Bring your appetite for this annual celebration of food, featuring tastings from 25 St. Louis-area restaurants. The festival moved back to the city in 2019 under new ownership after five years in Chesterfield. It moves this year to the parking lot at Ballpark Village. The festival also includes live music and vendors. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

