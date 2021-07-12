 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Taste of St. Louis
0 comments

Taste of St. Louis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Go! Magazine logo

Get those appetites ready: Taste of St. Louis returns this fall in a new location downtown. The food festival takes place Sept. 24-26, with 25 restaurants set up in the Ballpark Village parking lot. There will also be live music, DJs, giveaways and a market of local vendors. 

And this year's Emmys will also include a little taste of St. Louis when Berkeley native Cedric the Entertainer takes over hosting duties. The Sept. 19 ceremony will be broadcast on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in LA, with a limited live audience. 

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports