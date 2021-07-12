Get those appetites ready: Taste of St. Louis returns this fall in a new location downtown. The food festival takes place Sept. 24-26, with 25 restaurants set up in the Ballpark Village parking lot. There will also be live music, DJs, giveaways and a market of local vendors.
And this year's Emmys will also include a little taste of St. Louis when Berkeley native Cedric the Entertainer takes over hosting duties. The Sept. 19 ceremony will be broadcast on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in LA, with a limited live audience.
— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor