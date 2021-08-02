Tasting tour

It's not the usual Festival of Nations that we know and love, but it's something. Valerie Schremp Hahn reports that the International Institute, which presents the annual festival in Tower Grove Park, will head to 9 Mile Garden in Affton for an event Aug. 28. Last year's festival was canceled because of the pandemic, and organizers intend for the event to return to Tower Grove Park next year.
And have mercy! John Stamos, aka Uncle Jesse, will perform with the Beach Boys when the band visits the Factory in Chesterfield later this month. Kevin C. Johnson has details.
— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor