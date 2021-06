When 5 p.m. June 10 • Where The Bullock at Live! by Loews, 799 Park Avenue, Ballpark Village • How much $10, $60 for table of four • More info loewshotels.com/stlouis

The new Elevate concert series by DJ Nune (Lamar Harris) continues with a show by singer Taynka. She was a longtime singer with Dr. Zhivegas, but these days she’s blazing her own path. By Kevin C. Johnson