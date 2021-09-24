When 8 p.m. Sept. 25, 3 p.m. Sept. 26 • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $15-$115 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org
The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra officially opens its 142nd season and its third with Stéphane Denève as music director, with a concert at Powell Hall featuring Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony as well as the first SLSO performances of two pieces: Jesse Montgomery’s “Banner” and Anna Clyne’s “Dance. The latter piece marks the SLSO debut of cellist Inbal Segev and includes choreography by COCA’s Kirven Douthit-Boyd. By Daniel Durchholz