Teahouse Island Tours

The Missouri Botanical Garden’s Teahouse Island normally isn’t open to the public, but guided tours will be offered on Labor Day Weekend. Teahouse Island features a snow-viewing lantern from St. Louis’ Japanese sister city, Suwa, and a “farm hut-style” teahouse from Missouri’s sister state, Nagano. Tickets are first-come, first-served and are only available for day of purchase at the Plum Viewing Arbor in the Japanese Garden. Tours depart every hour on the hour, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. No groups larger than 10.