 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teahouse Island Tours
0 comments

Teahouse Island Tours

Subscription sale! $5/5 months
Japanese Festival preparation underway

Hera Gerber, a volunteer gardener at the Missouri Botanical Garden, arranges rocks near a fountain on Teahouse Island in the Japanese Garden in 2013.

When 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 5-7 • Where Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard • How much $10 plus garden admission • More info mobot.org

The Missouri Botanical Garden’s Teahouse Island normally isn’t open to the public, but guided tours will be offered on Labor Day Weekend. Teahouse Island features a snow-viewing lantern from St. Louis’ Japanese sister city, Suwa, and a “farm hut-style” teahouse from Missouri’s sister state, Nagano. Tickets are first-come, first-served and are only available for day of purchase at the Plum Viewing Arbor in the Japanese Garden. Tours depart every hour on the hour, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. No groups larger than 10.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports