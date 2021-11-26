 Skip to main content
Tech N9ne & Rittz
When 8 p.m. Nov. 28 • Where Pop’s, 1403 Mississippi Avenue, Sauget • How much $29.50-$59; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketweb.com

We can’t think of a tour this year better titled than Tech N9ne’s “Strange New World 2021 Tour” coming to Pop’s, the Kansas City rapper’s regular performance home in St. Louis. The show includes King ISO, Maez 301, Jehry Robinson and Frodo the Ghost. This is a rescheduled event; tickets from the earlier date will be honored. By Kevin C. Johnson

