TED SIMMONS, Catcher

One of the most powerful offensive catchers ever, Simmons can also claim being one of the Cardinals' best first-round draft picks in the organization's history. Simmons spent 13 seasons with the Cardinals and set records for the catcher position with 172 home runs and 929 RBIs. He hit .298 with the Cardinals and slugged .459. Simmons, who calls St. Louis home, finished his career with 248 homers, a.285 average, and 1,389 RBIs. His catching peers consider him a force with his bat and intellect. Modern managers seek out Simmons to discuss strategy with him, such as bullpen use. An eight-time All-Star, Simmons remained an influential presence in baseball after he retired his mask, moving into roles as diverse as general manager, scout and bench coach.