‘Telling the “Tale” with Lynn Nottage’
'Telling the "Tale" with Lynn Nottage'

Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

A scene from "Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised" by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson

 Courtesy of Sundance Institute
Mlima's Tale

From left: Joe Ngo, Kambi Gathesha and Will Mann in "Mlima's Tale" 
Lynn Nottage

Lynn Nottage

When 6 p.m. June 25 • Where Registration required for access • How much Free • More info eventbrite.com

In a virtual roundtable event, two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage will be in conversation with Hana S. Sharif, artistic director of the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, and Ron Himes, producing director of the Black Rep. Nottage’s “Mlima’s Tale” is currently seen in a Rep production at COCA, and her play “Sweat” is scheduled to open the Black Rep season on Sept. 8. The event will be moderated by Adena Varner, the Rep’s director of learning and community engagement. By Calvin Wilson

