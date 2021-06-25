‘Telling the “Tale” with Lynn Nottage’

In a virtual roundtable event, two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage will be in conversation with Hana S. Sharif, artistic director of the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, and Ron Himes, producing director of the Black Rep. Nottage’s “Mlima’s Tale” is currently seen in a Rep production at COCA, and her play “Sweat” is scheduled to open the Black Rep season on Sept. 8. The event will be moderated by Adena Varner, the Rep’s director of learning and community engagement. By Calvin Wilson