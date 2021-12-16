 Skip to main content
Tempus
Tempus

Tempus dish

Chicken with butternut squash, wheat berries and Brussels sprouts at Tempus

Ben Grupe brings an already extraordinary resume to his debut restaurant, Tempus. His two years as the executive chef of Ben Poremba’s Elaia included consecutive No. 2 rankings on my STL 100 and a “Best Chef: Midwest” semifinalist nod from the James Beard Awards. At Tempus, Grupe displays the exacting, brilliant techniques that earn a chef those kinds of plaudits, but here he foregrounds the diner’s pleasure. You do wonder exactly how he invigorated a classic arrangement of beef, au gratin potato, carrot and cippolini onion — each component its perfect self — but only after you have cleaned your plate. Tempus opened last year in Forest Park Southeast’s Grove but didn’t welcome guests into its dining room until this fall, with a three-course prix-fixe model based on a relatively compact menu. Its evolution is not simply ongoing; I suspect it is just beginning.

A full review of Tempus will appear Dec. 31 in Go! Magazine.

Where 4370 Manchester Avenue • More info 314-349-2878; tempusstl.com

