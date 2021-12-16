Ben Grupe brings an already extraordinary resume to his debut restaurant, Tempus. His two years as the executive chef of Ben Poremba’s Elaia included consecutive No. 2 rankings on my STL 100 and a “Best Chef: Midwest” semifinalist nod from the James Beard Awards. At Tempus, Grupe displays the exacting, brilliant techniques that earn a chef those kinds of plaudits, but here he foregrounds the diner’s pleasure. You do wonder exactly how he invigorated a classic arrangement of beef, au gratin potato, carrot and cippolini onion — each component its perfect self — but only after you have cleaned your plate. Tempus opened last year in Forest Park Southeast’s Grove but didn’t welcome guests into its dining room until this fall, with a three-course prix-fixe model based on a relatively compact menu. Its evolution is not simply ongoing; I suspect it is just beginning.