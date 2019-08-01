When 8 p.m. Saturday • Where Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street • How much $32-$86.50 • More info ticketmaster.com
Some real movie star power comes to Stifel Theatre with the St. Louis return of the band Tenacious D, featuring Jack Black and Kyle Gass. Tenacious D has been busy with the release of its animated film “Tenacious D in Post-Apocalypto,” in which each frame was hand-drawn by Black, and every character was voiced by Black and Gass. There’s also the new “Post-Apocalypto” album. By Kevin C. Johnson