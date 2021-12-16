Yeah, yeah, just another vegan restaurant inspired by Mexican cuisine, horror movies, skateboarding and death metal. Should you still cling to dated notions of what vegan food is or can be, brothers Brian Roash and Bradley Roach will happily explode them at their Tower Grove South restaurant. (That explosion is metaphorical, though Terror Tacos’ metal playlist might rattle you nonetheless.) Bradley, the chef, flips housemade seitan into both the smoky backbone of the Carnage Asada burrito and the spicy “chorizo” of the al pastor-esque Citrus Mistress taco. He turns pulverized oats and chipotle chiles into the creamy vegan cheese that sauces Terror Tacos’ loaded nachos, and even though he has never tried actual birria, his seitan “birria” tacos and vegan consommé are delicious on their own merits.