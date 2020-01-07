Terry L. Darris, 2009

Terry L. Darris, 42, of north St. Louis County, was shot twice after going outside a building in the 2900 block of Locust Street about 8:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2009.
Darris, a longtime postal worker, was meeting at the time with other members of the Ghost Doggs Motorcycle Club, which was known for helping crime victims.
Witnesses heard shouting and then gunfire, according to an article published in 2009. Another club member who went outside saw three men sped away in a black, two-door car, police said.
The Ghost Doggs Motorcycle Club served turkey dinners to the homeless on Thanksgiving and held at least rallies to raise money for families of violent crime victims.