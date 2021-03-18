Available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify
The title of Eric Williams’ new podcast says it all.
"That's a Gay Ass Podcast" features interviews with LGBTQ celebrities and comedians, some from St. Louis, and discusses early queer influences, coming-out stories and more.
“It’s a comedy podcast that brings LGBT and straight people together and examines what makes us gay as hell," says Williams, an actor-comedian from St. Louis who now lives in New York City. "It’s an examination of the pop culture that shapes us and lends to folks feeling seen in part of their lives they think are specific to them. We’re also celebrating the things we’re obsessed with.”
Since making its debut five weeks ago, Williams says, the podcast has been getting a great deal of attention. It launched at No. 47 on Apple Podcasts.
“Straight people are tuning in," he says. "We’re shedding light on enough range of subjects from a place of love and examinations that speaks to people not just in the LGBT community.”
Guests so far have included “RuPaul’s Drag Race” finalist Heidi N Closet and actor-comedian (and St. Louis native) Zach Noe Towers. Upcoming shows include comedian Jay Jurden and podcaster Catherine Cohen.
“Growing up in St. Louis, I have experiences to tell about having three brothers, doing shows at the Muny," Williams says. "I’m bringing very specific stories of growing up and how that shapes us now. There’s a universality to it. Everyone has felt as if they were not accepted in some way."
He has also performed as Buddy the Elf in a tour of “Elf the Musical” and as Danny Tanner in an off-Broadway production of “Full House the Musical.”
Williams decided to start the podcast after feeling creatively stifled and unable to perform for audiences during the pandemic. While watching movies such as "Death Becomes Her" with his husband, he decided to share his commentary on Instagram.
"I got so much engagement from people," Williams says. "People are so passionate about these pieces of pop culture. I said, ‘You know what — these are gay as hell.’ The response was so great that a lightbulb moment hit, and I wanted to continue talking to people.”
He plans to expand the concept with “That’s a Gay Ass Book” and “That’s a Gay Ass Show.” By Kevin C. Johnson