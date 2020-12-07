The Arozarena-Shildt issue

Q: I know that John Mozeliak said the Randy Arozarena trade was on him. But did Mike Shildt ever tell you why he elected not to play Arozarena more after he was called up? It wasn't like all of the other outfielders were hitting the cover off the ball.
A: Thank you for asking this. This is a key question in the Arozarena conversation. Yes, it was asked. The Cardinals were about to shift Lane Thomas into a prominent, starting role with the outfield, and that was for the stretch run. He was going to take at-bats away from other outfielders, most notably Harrison Bader. Thomas fractured his hand on Aug. 27, and all of those starts he was speeding toward in September went to someone else: Bader. The Cardinals' top-flight defensive center fielder made 25 starts in September 2019 and hit .191/.274/.372 for a .646 OPS. The question was presented to Shildt at the time why Arozarena -- when the team was hungry for offense -- didn't get the look that Thomas would have, and the answer was more general than specific. Shildt said defense got them to where they were, got them in the race, and got them ahead in the division. And that being a run-prevention team would be where they found strength, and Bader was part of that. He was arguably the finest center fielder in the division at the time, and they wanted that consistency ahead of the chance, gamble, possibility of more offense. There were questions about Arozarena's defense, and there was some question about whether the jumping ball of Class AAA that year had hid elements of his swing that would be exposed in the majors. He had his advocates internally, the he-hits-everywhere crowd. The final step was the decision to double down on the known of defense (keep in mind Thomas is a strong defender).
