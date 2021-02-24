The awards go to ...

 Skip to main content
The Golden Globes are Sunday night! Sure, the winners are unpredictable, and even the categories often defy reason. But it's a fun ceremony — especially with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler as hosts. They'll return for a fourth go-round, from opposite coasts. In Friday's Go! Magazine, we offer some guesses for who and what will take home the hardware. 

Reboots and reunions continue to be popular on TV. On NBC's Peacock, Soleil Moon Frye returns for a sequel to "Punky Brewster," the series in which she starred as a kid in the '80s. And on the History Channel, Tim Allen and Richard Karn are back in the workshop for "Assembly Required" — "Tool Time" for experts.

And in local news, Sky Zone indoor trampoline park in Chesterfield has closed after 13 years. An announcement on social media didn't give a reason for the closure, but the pandemic has presented challenges for such businesses.

Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

