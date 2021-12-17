The Banh Mi Shop

Jimmy Trinh didn’t fall in love with banh mi until he visited Vietnam for a few months to see his extended family after high-school graduation. Once he fell, though, he fell hard, and his Delmar Loop restaurant is a fitting tribute to the iconic sandwich. The menu delights, whether you prefer the classic arrangement of pork roll, ham, head cheese and pate or such brighter, warmer fillings as curry or lemongrass chicken. Trinh’s banh mi also features a St. Louis twist: He worked with Peter Vitale of Vitale’s Bakery on the Hill to create the restaurant’s baguette.