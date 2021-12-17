 Skip to main content
The Banh Mi Shop
The Banh Mi Shop

The Banh Mi Shop in The Loop

Saigon Classic and BBQ pork banh mi sandwiches at the Banh Mi Shop 

Jimmy Trinh didn’t fall in love with banh mi until he visited Vietnam for a few months to see his extended family after high-school graduation. Once he fell, though, he fell hard, and his Delmar Loop restaurant is a fitting tribute to the iconic sandwich. The menu delights, whether you prefer the classic arrangement of pork roll, ham, head cheese and pate or such brighter, warmer fillings as curry or lemongrass chicken. Trinh’s banh mi also features a St. Louis twist: He worked with Peter Vitale of Vitale’s Bakery on the Hill to create the restaurant’s baguette.

Where 567 Melville Avenue, University City • More info 314-390-2836; thebanhmishopstl.com

