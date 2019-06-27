When Friday through Oct. 20; hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday (10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday) • Where St. Louis Art Museum, 1 Fine Arts Drive, Forest Park • How much Free • More info 314-721-0072; slam.org
The Bauhaus art school originated 100 years ago in Germany and lasted until Nazis shut it down in 1933. The St. Louis Art Museum will mark the anniversary of the influential modernist movement, which embraced a unity of art and design, with an exhibit of objects from its collection, including works by Paul Klee and Wassily Kandinsky. Along with paintings and prints will be furniture, metalwork, textiles and ceramics. A related video installation can be viewed in Gallery 301. By Jane Henderson