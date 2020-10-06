 Skip to main content
The Bazelak train ...
The Bazelak train ...

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak warms up before an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Q: Does Connor Bazelak beat out Shawn Robinson to win the Mizzou QB competition by the season's end?

A: Why wait? I'm on the Bazelak train now. Almost jumped on it after Game 1 but wanted to slow-play things because Shawn Robinson had not played a game in more than a year, and his first start back came against Alabama. Tough sledding. But two weeks is enough for me. Bazelak throws a better ball and looks more comfortable in the pocket. There will be growing pains. Bet on the youngest QB with the highest ceiling in a rebuilding season. 

