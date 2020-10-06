Q: Does Connor Bazelak beat out Shawn Robinson to win the Mizzou QB competition by the season's end?
A: Why wait? I'm on the Bazelak train now. Almost jumped on it after Game 1 but wanted to slow-play things because Shawn Robinson had not played a game in more than a year, and his first start back came against Alabama. Tough sledding. But two weeks is enough for me. Bazelak throws a better ball and looks more comfortable in the pocket. There will be growing pains. Bet on the youngest QB with the highest ceiling in a rebuilding season.
