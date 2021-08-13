 Skip to main content
The Beach Boys, John Stamos
0 comments

The Beach Boys, John Stamos

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
John Stamos

John Stamos arrives in 2016 at the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles. 

When 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17 • Where The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield • How much $49-$89 • More info ticketmaster.com.

Summertime is always the right time for a Beach Boys concert. The current lineup includes Mike Love, Bruce Johnston, Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago. This concert at the Factory will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks; such distinctions are crucial to those who follow the group. Actor-singer John Stamos is a late addition to the bill. By Kevin C. Johnson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News