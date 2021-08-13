The Beach Boys, John Stamos

Summertime is always the right time for a Beach Boys concert. The current lineup includes Mike Love, Bruce Johnston, Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago. This concert at the Factory will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks; such distinctions are crucial to those who follow the group. Actor-singer John Stamos is a late addition to the bill. By Kevin C. Johnson