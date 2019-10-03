Big Bounce America 2019 | St Louis MO
When Friday through Sunday and Oct. 11-13 • Where Brookdale Farms, 8004 Twin River Road, Eureka • How much $16-$30 • More info thebigbounceamerica.com
Do your kids go nuts at those run-of-the-mill carnival bounce houses? Blow their minds by buying a ticket to visit the world’s largest bounce house, an experience that includes a 10,000-square-foot bounce house, a 900-foot-long obstacle course and a space-themed, bouncy wonderland. Three-hour sessions are available for toddlers, bigger kids and adults. Entrance is free for caregivers who are just there to watch. By Valerie Schremp Hahn