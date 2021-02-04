The Big Game and BBQ Fest at 9 Mile Garden

When 3 p.m. Feb. 7 • Where 9 Mile Garden, 9375 Gravois Road, Affton • How much Free; food and drink available for purchase • More info facebook.com/9milegarden
Bundle up in several layers of Kansas City Chiefs or Tampa Bay Buccaneers apparel, and watch Super Bowl LV at an outdoor, socially distanced event at the 9 Mile Garden food-truck park. Pappy’s Smokehouse, Sugarfire Smoke House, Super Smokers BBQ and Doggie Mac’s by Chef B are among the vendors slated to appear, and a high-school marching band will perform. Beer, wine, cocktails, hot coffee and hot cocoa will also be available. The party goes until the game ends around 10 p.m. Organizers say food should be available until at least 6:30 p.m. Masks are required. By Ian Froeb