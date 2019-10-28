Team up with us for 99¢
Mike's Hot Dogs, Soups & Sandwiches

The buffalo chicken sandwich at Mike's Hot Dogs, Soups & Sandwiches in University City

Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.com

The best buffalo-chicken sandwich in town? Look no further than Mike's Hot Dogs, Soups & Sandwiches (7293 Olive Boulevard, University City), where a tangy, pepper buffalo sauce and cooling ranch dressing dress crisp chicken.

Read Ian's full review of Mike's Hot Dogs, Soups & Sandwiches.

View comments