The business of baseball ...

Q: Do the Cardinals owe it to their fans to spend on offense this offseason even during the financial setbacks presented by the pandemic? Wouldn't that be a sign of good will toward loyal fans who stick with the team through thick and thin?
A: It really comes down to how each side defines money spent, money lost and money made.
What the Cardinals see as a big hit financially might not, and probably will not, be in agreement with what the fans see as a big hit for the Cardinals.
There's that line about spending other people's money that comes to mind.
My advice?
View it as a business. Just like the teams do these days.
If your team does not earn your dollar, don't give it.
It's cold, I know, but sports in this realm is business, and business is often cold.
If a team points to the state of the business as reason it can't get better, it can't expect fans to not start thinking the same way.
