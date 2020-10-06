 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The business of baseball ...
0 comments

The business of baseball ...

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Cardinals clinch a spot in the playoffs, beat Milwaukee 5-2

St. Louis Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt, Jr., right, and president Bill DeWitt III look on as the team prepares to close out the Milwaukee Brewers and head to the playoffs on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals won 5-2, clinching a playoff spot. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Q: Do the Cardinals owe it to their fans to spend on offense this offseason even during the financial setbacks presented by the pandemic? Wouldn't that be a sign of good will toward loyal fans who stick with the team through thick and thin?

A: It really comes down to how each side defines money spent, money lost and money made.

What the Cardinals see as a big hit financially might not, and probably will not, be in agreement with what the fans see as a big hit for the Cardinals.

There's that line about spending other people's money that comes to mind.

My advice?

View it as a business. Just like the teams do these days.

If your team does not earn your dollar, don't give it.

It's cold, I know, but sports in this realm is business, and business is often cold.

If a team points to the state of the business as reason it can't get better, it can't expect fans to not start thinking the same way.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports