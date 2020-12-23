 Skip to main content
The Capital Grille In-Room Dinner at Le Meridien
The Capital Grille In-Room Dinner at Le Meridien

When 5 p.m. Dec. 31 • Where 7730 Bonhomme Avenue, Clayton • How much $349 ($265 for dinner only) • More info 314-863-0400; lemeridienclayton.com

The new Clayton hotel Le Meridien has partnered with nearby steakhouse the Capital Grille for a New Year’s Eve staycation package. The overnight stay includes a three-course dinner for two from the Capital Grille served in your room. You can also opt for dinner only in a Le Meridien room without an overnight stay; for that, call the Capital Grille directly at 314-725-0930. By Ian Froeb

