The Cardinal way

Q: How many years without a championship would the Cardinals have to go to adjust their spending strategy from the current model?
A: I think it would depend on how the fans react, honestly. Team chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said something pretty telling in his Winter Warm-Up interview about knowing Cardinals fans were going to be at the ballpark no matter what. He meant it as a compliment to the fans, but it was also a reminder that the team knows its attendance is going to be strong, for the most part, no matter what, whether the team wins or loses. We've heard an awful lot about how what the Cardinals spend is tied to how many people can attend games, but we have not heard much about how the product on the field needs to attract fans to games. If that dynamic changes, there could be changes.
It's important to note this part, too. The Cardinals' spending has not been a problem. They're consistently in the upper tier of payrolls. If they do cut back this year, and they have suggested they will, then remember a bunch of other teams -- most, really -- are doing similar versions of scaling back during the pandemic. I mean, look at the National League Central. Teams are rushing to offload good players left and right. You don't have to love the Cardinals scaling back, and I get that completely, but don't pretend it's not happening as well for all but like five or so teams.
Personally, I think what the Cardinals have to change is this notion that they cannot afford a mega contract for an in-his-prime player and still run a successful team around that contract. They have convinced themselves it's mega contract with a superstar player OR sustained success. I don't think it has to be one or the other.
What the Cardinals need to avoid doing in the future is spending good chunks of money on relief pitching -- they can produce better options internally -- and B-level position playing additions who are going to be at or near the same level as younger cost controlled talent from the moment the B-level addition signs, or soon after. Stop spending on those two things and take bigger swings on surer things that are not coming from within.