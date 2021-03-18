Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube • theclipout.com

Tom O’Keefe, the manager of booking and marketing at Family Arena, has been able to keep busy as the venue has handled COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. But he and his wife, Crystal, have also had their hands full with their podcast, “The Clip Out.”

The show, which they started in 2017, features weekly conversations about Peloton, the popular brand of exercise equipment. They do interviews with celebrities, instructors and others.

He says “The Clip Out” gets 40,000 downloads a month and is closing in on 200 episodes.

The running gag on the show is that O’Keefe doesn't use any Peloton equipment, while his wife is all in.

“My favorite thing about the podcast is that my wife and I have built it together," he says. "It's the perfect marriage of our skills. She's a project manager, so her attention to detail combined with my radio background (and willingness to say stupid things in front of people) has been a successful pairing." O’Keefe also reviews movies weekly on KTRS.

“The Clip Out” guests have included Andrea Barber (aka Kimmy Gibbler from “Full House”) and Monica Ruiz (from an infamous Peloton commercial in 2019).

“The Andrea Barber interview was really funny, and she could not have been nicer," O'Keefe says. "Monica Ruiz was very candid about what it was like being at the center of an unintentionally viral marketing campaign. It was the one-year anniversary of the commercial, so she had enough distance to have perspective, but it was still fresh in her mind. We were actually her first interview on the topic since her ‘Today’ show appearance with Ryan Reynolds a year prior." By Kevin C. Johnson

