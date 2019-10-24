When 3 p.m. Sunday • Where Link Auditorium, 4504 Westminster Avenue • How much $10, $5 for students • More info collegiumvocaleofsaintlouis.org
The Collegium Vocale of St. Louis, in collaboration with St. Louis Shakespeare, presents “Shakespeare Texts in Musical Dress,” Shakespeare texts set to music in the late 17th and early 18th centuries. Some of them were used in productions of the time; others were composed as stand-alones. Composers including William Boyce, Maurice Greene and others will be featured with texts from plays including “Macbeth,” “Cymbeline” and “A Winter’s Tale.” Musicians include singers of Collegium Vocale and performers on period violins, cello, theorbo and harpsichord; members of St. Louis Shakespeare will perform excerpts from the plays. The program will be preceded by commentary from artistic director Bruce Carvell and followed by a reception. By Sarah Bryan Miller