 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Darius Bradford Experience: Christmas Comedy/Concert
0 comments

The Darius Bradford Experience: Christmas Comedy/Concert

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Darius Bradford

Darius Bradford

When 4 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 • Where The Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square • How much $25-$35; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info metrotix.com

St. Louis needs more appearances by Darius Bradford, often seen opening or hosting for other performers. This weekend, fans have two big chances to see him in the spotlight with the Darius Bradford Experience. Bradford has pulled together an evening that will include music, comedy, poetry and more. He won’t reveal who the special guests are but says the show will flow like a Carol Burnett or Flip Wilson variety show. And it’s for mature audiences only. By Kevin C. Johnson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Noto Italian Restaurant
Online

Noto Italian Restaurant

If Kendele and Wayne Sieve had simply made a permanent home for the Neapolitan pizza Wayne had been serving from a wood-fired oven on a traile…

Best new restaurants
Online

Best new restaurants

Under the dark cloud of a pandemic, St. Louis-area chefs and restaurateurs persevered, opening restaurants that would have been remarkable eve…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News