The Darius Bradford Experience: Christmas Comedy/Concert

St. Louis needs more appearances by Darius Bradford, often seen opening or hosting for other performers. This weekend, fans have two big chances to see him in the spotlight with the Darius Bradford Experience. Bradford has pulled together an evening that will include music, comedy, poetry and more. He won’t reveal who the special guests are but says the show will flow like a Carol Burnett or Flip Wilson variety show. And it’s for mature audiences only. By Kevin C. Johnson