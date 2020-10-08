Now in its 27th year, the Darkness in Soulard opens with renovations that include 17 new scare-inducing scenes, such as Lair of the Spiders, Kingdom of the Witch and an Ice Cave. If you escape wanting more thrills, check out the new Monster Arcade and a new five-minute coffin escape room. Guests can also visit the St. Louis Escape Rooms next door, which includes new Dracula and Wizard of Oz rooms, as well as Silly Putter Mini Golf.
When Select days through Nov. 13 • Where The Darkness, 1525 South Eighth Street • How much $25 and up • More info thedarkness.com
