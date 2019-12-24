The Delmar trolley’s rocky ride
0 comments

The Delmar trolley’s rocky ride

  • 0
Subscribe: Just $3 for 3 months
Loop Trolley's long term future is unknown

"Sol just loves to ride the trolley. I am visiting from New York City and we are headed to the History Museum," said Roberta Valentine, who rides the Loop Trolley for her first time with her grandson Solomon Valentine-Kniffin, 4, along Delmar Boulevard on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in University City. The financially wobbly Loop Trolley will keep running at least through the end of year on reduced hours following a $90,000 loan from the sales tax district that helped fund the line's construction. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Is it the little trolley that can’t?

The long-awaited Loop Trolley, from the University City Loop to Forest Park, had its inaugural run on Nov. 16, 2018. Delays and added costs pushed the bill to $51 million, most of which came from a federal agency. One of the three cars was delivered late. There were lengthy breakdowns and a shortened service schedule.

Passengers along the 2.2-mile line enjoy the nostalgia, but there aren’t nearly enough of them — less than 10 percent of projections. The trolleys complement the urban bustle of Delmar Boulevard’s entertainment district, but lack a natural passenger market. How many people need a ride from the University City Library to the Missouri History Museum?

In October, the nonprofit entity that runs the trolley asked local governments for $700,000 more to keep running next year but received only vague expressions of sympathy. The special Loop taxing district loaned it $90,000. Even with that, the line is to close Sunday , and faces the prospect owing money to the feds.

The trolley won a glimmer of hope Dec. 10, when the Bi-State Development Board of Commissioners agreed after contentious debate to consider a rescue. The 6-3 vote allows agency chief Taulby Roach to explore ideas and report back in February.

Bi-State operates the Metro buses and MetroLink commuter line and ran what was left of the region’s streetcars until 1966.

The trolley still has strong boosters, including its godfather, Joe Edwards, owner of Blueberry Hill on Delmar, and Maxine Clark, founder of Build-A-Bear and partner in a major planned housing development on Delmar.

Said Clark, “We have invested so much already and we must see it through.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reeds American Table
Online

Reeds American Table

Matthew Daughaday's Maplewood restaurant closed in July after not quite 4 years. Reeds had become a fixture of my STL 100 — it ranked No. 20 i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports