The Delmar trolley’s rocky ride

Is it the little trolley that can’t?
The long-awaited Loop Trolley, from the University City Loop to Forest Park, had its inaugural run on Nov. 16, 2018. Delays and added costs pushed the bill to $51 million, most of which came from a federal agency. One of the three cars was delivered late. There were lengthy breakdowns and a shortened service schedule.
Passengers along the 2.2-mile line enjoy the nostalgia, but there aren’t nearly enough of them — less than 10 percent of projections. The trolleys complement the urban bustle of Delmar Boulevard’s entertainment district, but lack a natural passenger market. How many people need a ride from the University City Library to the Missouri History Museum?
In October, the nonprofit entity that runs the trolley asked local governments for $700,000 more to keep running next year but received only vague expressions of sympathy. The special Loop taxing district loaned it $90,000. Even with that, the line is to close Sunday , and faces the prospect owing money to the feds.
The trolley won a glimmer of hope Dec. 10, when the Bi-State Development Board of Commissioners agreed after contentious debate to consider a rescue. The 6-3 vote allows agency chief Taulby Roach to explore ideas and report back in February.
Bi-State operates the Metro buses and MetroLink commuter line and ran what was left of the region’s streetcars until 1966.
The trolley still has strong boosters, including its godfather, Joe Edwards, owner of Blueberry Hill on Delmar, and Maxine Clark, founder of Build-A-Bear and partner in a major planned housing development on Delmar.
Said Clark, “We have invested so much already and we must see it through.”