The Doobie Brothers
The Doobie Brothers

Santana at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

The Doobie Brothers perform in 2019 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

When 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $23-$144 • More info livenation.com

We regularly see separate concert tours by the Doobie Brothers and Ferguson’s own Michael McDonald, but it’s been years since we’ve seen the two staples join forces. They’re together again for the band’s “50th Anniversary Tour,” which had been scheduled to visit Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in August 2020. (Technically, it will be the band’s 51st anniversary, but will the tour name change?) The Doobie Brothers were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during a virtual ceremony in November. KCJ

