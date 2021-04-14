The MLS has an annual college draft, called the SuperDraft, in January, though the college ranks are not the primary source of players for the league since many of the best players eschew playing college soccer and start their careers out of high school. Players chosen in the SuperDraft typically are late bloomers. Though the draft is four rounds, teams begin passing by the third round.
There can be some finds in college soccer, though. Striker Daryl Dike, from Virginia, was the fifth player chosen in the 2020 draft, by Orlando City, and he’s now on loan to and starring for English club Burnsley, which may pay Orlando $20 million to keep him.
MLS has had players as young as 14 play in games, and 15-year-old Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty signed with Toronto in 2020. There’s no age restriction, and college players can leave at any time to enter the draft.
With MLS seemingly always adding teams, an expansion draft of players from existing teams has become a regular feature of the offseason. There’s been an expansion draft before six of the past seasons. Teams are limited to five picks.