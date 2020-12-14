Dutchtown institution the Feasting Fox announced its closure at the beginning of September.
“COVID-19 has impacted every aspect of life and taught us the important lesson of slowing down to enjoy each moment," owners Marty and Sue Luepker wrote on Facebook. "With the support of family and friends, we’ve decided it’s time to close the Feasting Fox and begin the next chapter of our lives.”
The Feasting Fox's building dates back to 1913; it was designated a City Landmark in 2001.
