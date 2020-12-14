 Skip to main content
The Feasting Fox
Feasting Fox memorial to Anheuser-Busch

Antione (CQ) Robertson, a cook at Al Smith's Feasting Fox, gets his first look at the memorial to Anheuser-Busch after the lunch rush outside the restaurant on Tuesday, July 15, 2008.  "It's a great way to show appreciation and say goodbye," said Robertson. Owner Marty Luepker hung the black bunting on the building as a tribute to A-B founder Adolphus Busch, who was responsible for building the Feasting Fox. "It's been part of your heritage," said Luepker. "All your neighbors worked there. If I had my life to live over, I'd sit on their steps until they hired me." Robert Cohen | Post-Dispatch

Dutchtown institution the Feasting Fox announced its closure at the beginning of September.

“COVID-19 has impacted every aspect of life and taught us the important lesson of slowing down to enjoy each moment," owners Marty and Sue Luepker wrote on Facebook. "With the support of family and friends, we’ve decided it’s time to close the Feasting Fox and begin the next chapter of our lives.”

The Feasting Fox's building dates back to 1913; it was designated a City Landmark in 2001.

