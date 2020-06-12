The first place we hope to devour a burger and fries in a restaurant dining room

Bus Loop Burgers
Where 10462 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann • More info 314-395-0344; busloopburgerstogo.com
Curbside pickup and takeout have scratched a few itches during the Indoor Times, but some cravings can’t be replaced — like a freshly cooked skinny burger with a side of great fries scarfed down almost immediately after you’ve set the tray on the restaurant table. The last such burger-and-fries combo I ate was at Bus Loop Burgers a week or so before dining rooms closed, and I’ve been thinking about those juicy, cheese-slicked patties and hot, crisp fries ever since. That burger was on a standard bun; next time, I plan to upgrade to a Big Bacon Cheddar Melt or a “Cowboy” Burger, both served on Texas toast. Bus Loop Burgers is takeout-only as I write this, but I might not be able to wait much longer. I guess I’ll get it to go as far as my car in the parking lot. IF
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!